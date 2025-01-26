Left Menu

Bihar's Rich Cultural Heritage Shines at Republic Day Parade

Bihar's tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted its cultural heritage by featuring the Bodhi Tree and Nalanda University. It showcased the state's historical significance and commitment to knowledge and peace, with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'.

Bihar's vibrant tableau made a striking return to the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path after an eight-year hiatus, presenting a vivid portrayal of the region's profound cultural heritage.

Aligned with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', the artwork prominently featured the ruins of Nalanda University, a symbol of the state's rich legacy of knowledge and peace. Depictions of Buddhist monks meditating amidst the ruins captured the essence of Bihar's historical significance.

The front of the tableau was marked by a depiction of Lord Buddha in a meditative pose, echoing the state's message of peace and harmony. The revered Bodhi Tree from Bodh Gaya and murals illustrating ancient democracy and contributions to mathematics further enriched the presentation, encapsulating Bihar's enduring influence on global knowledge and culture.

