Bihar's Rich Cultural Heritage Shines at Republic Day Parade

Bihar's vibrant tableau made a striking return to the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path after an eight-year hiatus, presenting a vivid portrayal of the region's profound cultural heritage.

Aligned with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', the artwork prominently featured the ruins of Nalanda University, a symbol of the state's rich legacy of knowledge and peace. Depictions of Buddhist monks meditating amidst the ruins captured the essence of Bihar's historical significance.

The front of the tableau was marked by a depiction of Lord Buddha in a meditative pose, echoing the state's message of peace and harmony. The revered Bodhi Tree from Bodh Gaya and murals illustrating ancient democracy and contributions to mathematics further enriched the presentation, encapsulating Bihar's enduring influence on global knowledge and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)