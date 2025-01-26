Bihar's Rich Cultural Heritage Shines at Republic Day Parade
Bihar's tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted its cultural heritage by featuring the Bodhi Tree and Nalanda University. It showcased the state's historical significance and commitment to knowledge and peace, with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's vibrant tableau made a striking return to the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path after an eight-year hiatus, presenting a vivid portrayal of the region's profound cultural heritage.
Aligned with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', the artwork prominently featured the ruins of Nalanda University, a symbol of the state's rich legacy of knowledge and peace. Depictions of Buddhist monks meditating amidst the ruins captured the essence of Bihar's historical significance.
The front of the tableau was marked by a depiction of Lord Buddha in a meditative pose, echoing the state's message of peace and harmony. The revered Bodhi Tree from Bodh Gaya and murals illustrating ancient democracy and contributions to mathematics further enriched the presentation, encapsulating Bihar's enduring influence on global knowledge and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration
Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage