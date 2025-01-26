Uttar Pradesh Tableau Illuminates Maha Kumbh's Cultural Grandeur

The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh captivated spectators as it showcased the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting cultural and religious heritage with vivid depictions of 'Samudra Manthan' and 'Amrit Kalash'.

Amid cheers, the impressive replica of the 'Amrit Kalash' led the display, symbolizing the sacred river's flow, surrounded by seers and saints.

The tableau, featuring diverse elements of Uttar Pradesh's rich history and 'vikas', is hailed as a confluence of tradition and progress, under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)