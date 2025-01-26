Uttar Pradesh Tableau Illuminates Maha Kumbh's Cultural Grandeur
Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day tableau captured the awe of audiences by celebrating Maha Kumbh 2025 through detailed depictions of cultural and religious heritage. The display highlighted iconic themes like 'Samudra Manthan' and 'Amrit Kalash', merging tradition with development under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh captivated spectators as it showcased the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting cultural and religious heritage with vivid depictions of 'Samudra Manthan' and 'Amrit Kalash'.
Amid cheers, the impressive replica of the 'Amrit Kalash' led the display, symbolizing the sacred river's flow, surrounded by seers and saints.
The tableau, featuring diverse elements of Uttar Pradesh's rich history and 'vikas', is hailed as a confluence of tradition and progress, under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
