Left Menu

Cheetahs Return to Kuno: A Triumph in Wildlife Conservation

Madhya Pradesh's tableau at a recent event highlighted the successful reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, emphasizing biodiversity conservation. It showcased the cheetahs, their natural habitat, and the efforts of local communities and forest personnel in protecting this growing population, enriched by a cultural dance performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:03 IST
Cheetahs Return to Kuno: A Triumph in Wildlife Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's striking tableau highlighted the triumphant reintroduction of cheetahs in the state's Kuno National Park, a landmark in wildlife conservation efforts.

The tableau depicted the lush Kuno River ecosystem, showcasing reintroduced cheetahs alongside their cubs, thriving in their restored habitats.

The display emphasized local community involvement, with a 'Cheetah Mitra' educating residents on conservation, complemented by a traditional dance performance that underscored the cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025