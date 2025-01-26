Cheetahs Return to Kuno: A Triumph in Wildlife Conservation
Madhya Pradesh's tableau at a recent event highlighted the successful reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, emphasizing biodiversity conservation. It showcased the cheetahs, their natural habitat, and the efforts of local communities and forest personnel in protecting this growing population, enriched by a cultural dance performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh's striking tableau highlighted the triumphant reintroduction of cheetahs in the state's Kuno National Park, a landmark in wildlife conservation efforts.
The tableau depicted the lush Kuno River ecosystem, showcasing reintroduced cheetahs alongside their cubs, thriving in their restored habitats.
The display emphasized local community involvement, with a 'Cheetah Mitra' educating residents on conservation, complemented by a traditional dance performance that underscored the cultural significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement