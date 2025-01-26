Celebrating India and Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties on Republic Day

On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended their congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders emphasized the robust and growing friendship between Singapore and India.

In letters to the Indian leaders, Shanmugaratnam and Wong praised the socio-economic progress India has achieved, transforming it into one of the world's largest economies. They both expressed enthusiasm for further collaboration in areas like sustainability, digitalisation, and industrial development.

Highlighting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreed upon during Modi's visit to Singapore, the leaders noted the ongoing cooperation in fields such as semiconductor ecosystems and skills training. The communication reiterated Singapore's commitment to supporting India's growth and embracing future opportunities for collaboration.

