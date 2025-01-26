Celebrating India and Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties on Republic Day
Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated India's leaders on the 76th Republic Day. They highlighted the close ties and future collaboration between the two nations, marked by comprehensive strategic partnerships and new initiatives in various sectors, including sustainability and digitalisation.
- Country:
- Singapore
On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended their congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders emphasized the robust and growing friendship between Singapore and India.
In letters to the Indian leaders, Shanmugaratnam and Wong praised the socio-economic progress India has achieved, transforming it into one of the world's largest economies. They both expressed enthusiasm for further collaboration in areas like sustainability, digitalisation, and industrial development.
Highlighting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreed upon during Modi's visit to Singapore, the leaders noted the ongoing cooperation in fields such as semiconductor ecosystems and skills training. The communication reiterated Singapore's commitment to supporting India's growth and embracing future opportunities for collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Year-Round Z-Morh Tunnel in Kashmir
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.