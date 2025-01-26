Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Haryana's Progress on Republic Day

At the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Faridabad, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized the enduring influence of the Constitution on the Indian Republic. Addressing the gathering, he lauded the country's journey, marked by unity amid diversity and significant progress towards a developed India by 2047.

The Governor paid tribute to the country's martyrs and the framers of the Constitution, including women contributors, whose efforts laid the foundation for a robust and inclusive nation. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Bharat is advancing swiftly towards achieving developmental goals.

Dattatreya praised Haryana's policies honoring freedom fighters and martyrs' families. He highlighted the state's inclusive development, empowerment efforts for women and farmers, and the successful implementation of Minimum Support Price for crops. The event also featured winning tableaus, celebrating Haryana's initiatives in multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)