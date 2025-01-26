India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Celebration of Military Might and Cultural Diversity
India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a spectacular parade showcasing military strength and cultural heritage on Kartavya Path. The event featured defense hardware, dance performances, and tableaux representing the nation's legacy and development. Notable attendees included President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest.
India's 76th Republic Day was marked by a grand parade on Kartavya Path, featuring the latest defense technologies like the tactical missile Pralay and T-90 tanks, alongside vibrant cultural displays. The event underscored the nation's military prowess and rich cultural diversity.
The 90-minute spectacle commenced at 10:30 am, under the gaze of President Droupadi Murmu and guest of honor, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. It featured a remarkable display of defense hardware, tableaux, and a choreographed dance performance by over 5,000 folk and tribal artists, celebrating various Indian cultures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries joined thousands of spectators to witness the event. The parade included a fly-past by aircraft such as the C-130J Super Hercules and Rafale, showcasing India's air capabilities. The theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' symbolized the country's legacy and development.
