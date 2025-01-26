Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Celebration of Military Might and Cultural Diversity

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a spectacular parade showcasing military strength and cultural heritage on Kartavya Path. The event featured defense hardware, dance performances, and tableaux representing the nation's legacy and development. Notable attendees included President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:57 IST
India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Celebration of Military Might and Cultural Diversity
  • Country:
  • India

India's 76th Republic Day was marked by a grand parade on Kartavya Path, featuring the latest defense technologies like the tactical missile Pralay and T-90 tanks, alongside vibrant cultural displays. The event underscored the nation's military prowess and rich cultural diversity.

The 90-minute spectacle commenced at 10:30 am, under the gaze of President Droupadi Murmu and guest of honor, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. It featured a remarkable display of defense hardware, tableaux, and a choreographed dance performance by over 5,000 folk and tribal artists, celebrating various Indian cultures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries joined thousands of spectators to witness the event. The parade included a fly-past by aircraft such as the C-130J Super Hercules and Rafale, showcasing India's air capabilities. The theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' symbolized the country's legacy and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025