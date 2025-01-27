Punjab's Theatre Clean-Up: Lifetime Ban to Combat Vulgarity
The Punjab government of Pakistan has declared a lifetime ban on actors and dancers promoting vulgarity in theatres. Licenses of offending theatres will be revoked. The initiative is part of a broader anti-obscenity drive to ensure family-friendly performances, amending longstanding legislation on dramatic performances.
The Punjab government of Pakistan has announced a lifetime ban on actors and female dancers deemed to promote vulgarity in theatres.
Licenses of theatres that violate decency standards will face cancellation, according to a statement by Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari.
This move aligns with a recent anti-obscenity drive aimed at fostering family-friendly theatre experiences across the province.
