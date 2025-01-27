Left Menu

Punjab's Theatre Clean-Up: Lifetime Ban to Combat Vulgarity

The Punjab government of Pakistan has declared a lifetime ban on actors and dancers promoting vulgarity in theatres. Licenses of offending theatres will be revoked. The initiative is part of a broader anti-obscenity drive to ensure family-friendly performances, amending longstanding legislation on dramatic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government of Pakistan has announced a lifetime ban on actors and female dancers deemed to promote vulgarity in theatres.

Licenses of theatres that violate decency standards will face cancellation, according to a statement by Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari.

This move aligns with a recent anti-obscenity drive aimed at fostering family-friendly theatre experiences across the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

