Fuji Media Scandal Unveils Dark Side of Japan's Entertainment Industry

Fuji Media's chairman and TV unit head resigned following sexual misconduct allegations against celebrity Masahiro Nakai, triggering advertiser withdrawals and calls for governance reform. This scandal highlights systemic exploitation in Japan's entertainment sector, echoing the global #MeToo movement and prompting industry-wide scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:45 IST
Japan's Fuji Media announced on Monday the immediate resignation of its chairman and the head of its TV unit amid an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by a prominent television host. The scandal has prompted a withdrawal of advertisers and growing calls for the company to reevaluate its management structure, as it underscores concerns about the mistreatment of women within Japan's entertainment industry.

The controversy was ignited in December when Japanese magazines accused TV host Masahiro Nakai, former frontman of the boy band SMAP, of sexual misconduct. Sources reported by Shukan Bunshun indicated the incident linked to a company executive orchestrating a dinner. Nakai, who has since issued a public apology for the uproar and announced his retirement, acknowledged a settlement had been reached but has not directly addressed the accusations.

In response, Fuji Media pledged to conduct a thorough investigation with the help of an independent third-party panel consisting of three lawyers. Despite this, major advertisers like Toyota and Kao have suspended their campaigns, leaving the network reliant on public service announcements. Amidst this corporate turbulence and activist investors' scrutiny, Fuji's shares have seen a resurgence, reflective of expectations for a structural shake-up within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

