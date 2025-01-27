Left Menu

Manipur's Vibrant Republic Day: Dance, Honor, and Competition

The 76th Republic Day in Manipur featured a folk dance competition and Beating the Retreat. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla awarded winners, including Noney district's dance troupe, BSF and UAC teams, and NCC contingents. Prizes also included traditional red blankets for local village chiefs.

Imphal | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:28 IST
  • India

The lively folk dance competition and ceremonial 'Beating the Retreat' concluded Manipur's 76th Republic Day celebrations, according to an official statement released Monday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla awarded cash prizes to competition winners, including the Noney district cultural dance troupe, which received Rs 1 lakh for their first-place performance.

In the march past, the BSF and UAC contingents jointly claimed first place. Meanwhile, Sikh Regiment and Assam Rifles contingents followed in second and third place in the rankings.

The 14th NCC Sr. Boys and Girls and 65th Girls NCC contingents took top honors in the school category, with the NCC Sr. Air Wing and Sainik School contingents close behind.

Assam Rifles and CRPF won the band party category, while 2nd Manipur Rifles, 2nd IRB, and Sainik School Band placed second and third, respectively, the statement confirmed.

As a mark of respect, Governor Bhalla presented red blankets to 13 village chiefs from districts including Chandel, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul, demonstrating cultural respect and acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

