Anjan Dutt Calls for Cultural Unity Amidst Political Divides

Acclaimed actor-director Anjan Dutt urges swift resolution to Bangladesh's ongoing political issues, emphasizing the mutual benefits for both Kolkata and Dhaka's film industries. Dutt criticizes political interference in art and highlights its unifying potential, particularly amidst his film release 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar', directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Award-winning actor-director Anjan Dutt expressed his desire for a quick resolution to issues affecting Bangladesh, citing their impact on the film industries in both Kolkata and Dhaka. Dutt believes the two regions are vital markets for each other.

The filmmaker, who has a significant following in Bangladesh, stated that while politics can be divisive, art serves as a unifying force. He urged for a swift solution to the current impasse, emphasizing the economic and cultural benefits of opening markets.

Dutt criticized the political interference in art, advocating for the preservation of Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage. Amidst these discussions, he spoke on the release of 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar,' where he stars alongside Aparna Sen, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

