Call for Unity: Sanatan Board Proposal at Dharm Sansad

In a significant meeting at the Maha Kumbh, religious leaders from various monastic orders advocated for the creation of a Sanatan Board. The 'Dharm Sansad' gathered with a focus on safeguarding Sanatan Dharma and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider dismantling the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act.

Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj was vocal in his appeal to Modi, pointing out the lack of consultation during the law's implementation, which he claims was used to protect mosques established by replacing Hindu temples. He argued the necessity of using Parliament's majority to revoke the Act.

Nimbark Peethadheeshwar Shyam Sharan Devacharya, presiding over the religious assembly, emphasized the Sanatan Board's role in guaranteeing cultural continuity and security for future generations. The meeting included spiritual leaders like ISKCON's Gaurang Das Ji Maharaj who highlighted the need for a framework similar to industry associations to unite and protect 'sanatanis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)