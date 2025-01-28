Miley Cyrus Reflects on Past, Takes Inspiration from Pamela Anderson

Miley Cyrus, the renowned singer-songwriter and actor, has opened up about her past, expressing no regrets over her choices. In an Instagram video with fellow performer Pamela Anderson, Cyrus discussed career lessons and highlights, as reported by People, while also promoting the 2024 film 'The Last Showgirl'.

Cyrus revealed her long-standing admiration for Anderson, recounting how as a child, she aspired to emulate Anderson's style and presence. She praised Anderson's growth as an actor, acknowledging her as a significant source of inspiration in her own evolving career. Cyrus noted the various 'pivots' and 'detours' she has taken, which she sees as essential components of her personal and professional development.

Anderson shared insights into accepting one's history, recounting a conversation with a director who encouraged her to embrace her past experiences rather than dismiss them. She emphasized having no shame about her life choices, asserting they contribute to her authenticity. Cyrus concurred, expressing pride in her journey and stating she wouldn't alter her past decisions, except perhaps for some fashion choices.

Despite receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 'The Last Showgirl', Anderson was surprisingly left out of the 2025 Oscar nominations. This snub was noted following the announcement on January 23, as reported by People.

