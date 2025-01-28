Left Menu

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Past, Takes Inspiration from Pamela Anderson

Miley Cyrus discusses her career journey, drawing inspiration from Pamela Anderson's evolution. Both stars share their thoughts on embracing past experiences and learning from them. Anderson, after a Golden Globe nod, was notably absent from Oscar nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:58 IST
Miley Cyrus Reflects on Past, Takes Inspiration from Pamela Anderson
Miley Cyrus (Photo/Instagram/@mileycyrus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Miley Cyrus, the renowned singer-songwriter and actor, has opened up about her past, expressing no regrets over her choices. In an Instagram video with fellow performer Pamela Anderson, Cyrus discussed career lessons and highlights, as reported by People, while also promoting the 2024 film 'The Last Showgirl'.

Cyrus revealed her long-standing admiration for Anderson, recounting how as a child, she aspired to emulate Anderson's style and presence. She praised Anderson's growth as an actor, acknowledging her as a significant source of inspiration in her own evolving career. Cyrus noted the various 'pivots' and 'detours' she has taken, which she sees as essential components of her personal and professional development.

Anderson shared insights into accepting one's history, recounting a conversation with a director who encouraged her to embrace her past experiences rather than dismiss them. She emphasized having no shame about her life choices, asserting they contribute to her authenticity. Cyrus concurred, expressing pride in her journey and stating she wouldn't alter her past decisions, except perhaps for some fashion choices.

Despite receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 'The Last Showgirl', Anderson was surprisingly left out of the 2025 Oscar nominations. This snub was noted following the announcement on January 23, as reported by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025