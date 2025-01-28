Tragedy Strikes at Bharat Mata Maha Aarti: Firecracker Mishap Claims Life

A 25-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a firecracker mishap during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' at Hussain Sagar Lake. The tragic event unfolded on Republic Day night as fireworks were being set off from a boat in the lake.

The mishap, which claimed one life and left others with minor injuries, occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue. Police revealed that the event organizers had not secured a specific permit for the firework display.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force and the state's Disaster Response Force are ongoing to locate an engineering student missing after a boat fire. The challenging weather conditions are impeding the search, which began on Monday morning.

