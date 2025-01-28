Tragedy Strikes at Bharat Mata Maha Aarti: Firecracker Mishap Claims Life
A 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a firecracker accident during the Bharat Mata Maha Aarti event at Hussain Sagar Lake. The mishap, which occurred after government officials left, also left others injured. Efforts continue to locate a missing student whose boat caught fire.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a firecracker mishap during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' at Hussain Sagar Lake. The tragic event unfolded on Republic Day night as fireworks were being set off from a boat in the lake.
The mishap, which claimed one life and left others with minor injuries, occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue. Police revealed that the event organizers had not secured a specific permit for the firework display.
Meanwhile, rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force and the state's Disaster Response Force are ongoing to locate an engineering student missing after a boat fire. The challenging weather conditions are impeding the search, which began on Monday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy
Balochistan's Coal Mines: A Continuing Tragedy
Dwindling Hopes: The Assam Quarry Mine Tragedy
Eighth Day of Rescue Efforts in Assam Mine Tragedy as Families Await Closure
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security