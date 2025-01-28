Left Menu

Stone Pelting at Packed Trains: Tensions Flare at Madhya Pradesh Stations

Tensions flared as passengers heading for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj pelted stones at packed trains in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur due to overcrowding. Officials have vowed stricter security and additional trains to manage the pilgrimage rush. Videos of the incident have surfaced online, prompting administrative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:01 IST
Passengers en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj threw stones at packed trains in Madhya Pradesh after being unable to board due to overcrowding. Officials say the incident occurred at Chhatarpur and Harpalpur stations, prompting a review of security measures to prevent further unrest.

Authorities, on Tuesday, announced plans to tighten security and introduce additional trains to cater to the swelling number of pilgrims heading to Uttar Pradesh. Videos circulating on social media depict chaotic scenes at the stations as frustrated travelers attempted to force open train doors.

Railway spokesperson Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the situation is being addressed urgently, with coordination between railway personnel and local authorities to ensure smooth operations. Cooperation from passengers is expected for the implementation of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

