Goa's Enduring Allure: Leisure Tourism Thrives Amid Concerns
Despite concerns over tourism decline, Goa remains India's top leisure destination. MakeMyTrip reports a 12% increase in searches and 14% growth in hotel bookings from October to December. Rising demand for premium stays reflects travelers' interest in indulging in luxurious experiences in Goa.
Goa continues to captivate as India's premier leisure destination, according to MakeMyTrip, which reported a 12% increase in searches and a 14% spike in hotel bookings on its platform during the last quarter of 2024, co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow revealed.
This data is significant amidst concerns regarding a slump in Goa's tourism, especially from foreign visitors, highlighted by viral social media posts indicating empty beaches and closed shacks. Furthermore, issues of inflated hotel prices and taxi exploitations have been noted, pushing travelers to consider alternatives in Southeast Asia.
Magow emphasized that despite such challenges, Goa's charm remains undiminished. The platform saw a significant rise in active hotel numbers and a preference for premium accommodations, with luxury bookings up 41% year-on-year, showcasing a shifting trend towards elevated travel experiences.
