RBL Bank Under Scrutiny: GST Searches Unveiled

GST authorities have conducted searches at three RBL Bank offices in Maharashtra, as confirmed by the private lender.

In a recent regulatory filing, RBL Bank disclosed that the Maharashtra state GST Authorities initiated these searches on March 3, 2025. The bank emphasized its cooperation in providing all requested data to the authorities.

Amidst ongoing proceedings, the impact was felt in the stock market. Shares of RBL Bank registered a minor decline, closing at Rs 154.50 on the BSE, down by 0.29% from the previous closing.

(With inputs from agencies.)