Campus Chaos: Student Groups Collide at University Festival
A violent altercation erupted between rival student groups, SFI and KSU, during a university festival in Mala. Members attacked each other with sticks and chairs, resulting in multiple injuries. The police intervened to restore order, with both groups blaming each other for inciting violence. An investigation is ongoing.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) engaged in a violent clash during a university festival in Mala, leaving several students injured.
The altercation took place during Calicut University's D-Zone festival at a college in Mala. Police intervened as student groups attacked each other with sticks and chairs.
Both SFI and KSU leaders exchanged accusations, claiming the violence was premeditated. Police have registered FIRs, booking 20 people as the investigation continues.
