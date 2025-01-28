Judicial Verdict Prevails: Pastor's Burial Dispute in Chhattisgarh

In a case that gripped Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, the body of a pastor, Subhash Baghel, was finally buried following a Supreme Court decision. The controversy over his burial site had persisted since his death on January 7, after local villagers opposed his burial in the village.

The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, ultimately ruling that Baghel's burial should occur at a designated Christian graveyard in Karkapal, about 25 kilometers from his village, Chhindwada. Despite attempts for a burial in his village, opposition prevented it, leading to a three-week court case.

Ramesh Baghel, the pastor's son, expressed disappointment while complying with the court's decision, stating that villagers had started boycotting Christians, impacting community relations. The case highlighted the complex intersection of religious rights, legal challenges, and social tensions.

