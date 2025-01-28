Left Menu

Judicial Verdict Prevails: Pastor's Burial Dispute in Chhattisgarh

A prolonged burial dispute in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district concluded as the Supreme Court ordered the burial of a Christian pastor in a designated graveyard. The decision came after local opposition to his burial in the village, raising questions of constitutional rights and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that gripped Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, the body of a pastor, Subhash Baghel, was finally buried following a Supreme Court decision. The controversy over his burial site had persisted since his death on January 7, after local villagers opposed his burial in the village.

The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, ultimately ruling that Baghel's burial should occur at a designated Christian graveyard in Karkapal, about 25 kilometers from his village, Chhindwada. Despite attempts for a burial in his village, opposition prevented it, leading to a three-week court case.

Ramesh Baghel, the pastor's son, expressed disappointment while complying with the court's decision, stating that villagers had started boycotting Christians, impacting community relations. The case highlighted the complex intersection of religious rights, legal challenges, and social tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

