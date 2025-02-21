Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urged to Revisit U.S. Mineral Deal Amidst Aid Dispute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is encouraged by U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz to re-engage in negotiations with the United States over a critical minerals agreement. Zelenskiy previously rejected the U.S. demand for $500 billion in mineral repayment for wartime aid, citing insufficient aid provided so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:25 IST
Zelenskiy Urged to Revisit U.S. Mineral Deal Amidst Aid Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is being urged to revisit negotiations with the United States, as per U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz's statements. The talks focus on a critical minerals deal linked to the substantial aid the U.S. has provided Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Waltz highlighted the necessity for Zelenskiy to return to discussions after the Ukrainian leader dismissed U.S. appeals for a $500 billion mineral wealth transaction, intended to repay Washington for wartime support. Zelenskiy noted that the U.S. aid hasn't reached near that sum.

The stalemate arises from Zelenskiy's demand for specific security guarantees within the mineral wealth agreement, which were absent in the U.S. proposal, leading to his rejection of the offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025