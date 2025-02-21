Zelenskiy Urged to Revisit U.S. Mineral Deal Amidst Aid Dispute
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is encouraged by U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz to re-engage in negotiations with the United States over a critical minerals agreement. Zelenskiy previously rejected the U.S. demand for $500 billion in mineral repayment for wartime aid, citing insufficient aid provided so far.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is being urged to revisit negotiations with the United States, as per U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz's statements. The talks focus on a critical minerals deal linked to the substantial aid the U.S. has provided Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
Waltz highlighted the necessity for Zelenskiy to return to discussions after the Ukrainian leader dismissed U.S. appeals for a $500 billion mineral wealth transaction, intended to repay Washington for wartime support. Zelenskiy noted that the U.S. aid hasn't reached near that sum.
The stalemate arises from Zelenskiy's demand for specific security guarantees within the mineral wealth agreement, which were absent in the U.S. proposal, leading to his rejection of the offer.
