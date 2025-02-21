Zelenskiy Urged to Revisit U.S. Mineral Deal Amidst Aid Dispute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is being urged to revisit negotiations with the United States, as per U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz's statements. The talks focus on a critical minerals deal linked to the substantial aid the U.S. has provided Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Waltz highlighted the necessity for Zelenskiy to return to discussions after the Ukrainian leader dismissed U.S. appeals for a $500 billion mineral wealth transaction, intended to repay Washington for wartime support. Zelenskiy noted that the U.S. aid hasn't reached near that sum.

The stalemate arises from Zelenskiy's demand for specific security guarantees within the mineral wealth agreement, which were absent in the U.S. proposal, leading to his rejection of the offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)