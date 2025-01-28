'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh: A Divine Gathering of Millions

The sacred 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya is set to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the state government to enhance security and crowd-management systems. Helicopters are set to shower rose petals on devotees, with advisories urging equal reverence for all ghats and to avoid misinformation.

With over 15 crore pilgrims visiting in the past 17 days, stringent measures are in place for this spiritual gathering. AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the Mela, spread over several hectares at the Triveni Sangam. The area is a no-vehicle zone, urging locals to use two-wheelers to facilitate pilgrim movement, emphasized by Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar.

The event is not without challenges. VIP treatment and restrictions have caused inconvenience for ordinary pilgrims, leading to criticism from public figures. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced the need for exceptional arrangements for all, not just VIPs. The Maha Kumbh, expected to attract 40 to 45 crore visitors by February 26, showcases a blend of devotion and logistical prowess.

