Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: Telangana Government Offers Support

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh resulted in multiple casualties. Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed sadness and extended his government's support. He urged the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to provide treatment and assistance to the injured and families affected by the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:00 IST
Devotees arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh, a stampede led to several casualties as pilgrims gathered in large numbers.

Expressing deep sorrow, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated his government's readiness to provide necessary support in this difficult time.

He further urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize medical treatment for the injured and extend assistance to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

