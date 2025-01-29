Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: Telangana Government Offers Support

In a tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh, a stampede led to several casualties as pilgrims gathered in large numbers.

Expressing deep sorrow, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated his government's readiness to provide necessary support in this difficult time.

He further urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize medical treatment for the injured and extend assistance to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)