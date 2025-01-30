Birthday Tragedy: Young Girl Drowns at Resort Pool

A family's vacation turned tragic when a six-year-old girl drowned at a resort swimming pool near Marakkanam during her birthday celebration. The accident occurred while she was spending time with her family, including her parents and ten-year-old brother.

According to the police, the mother had taken the girl back to their room, but the child returned to the pool, where she slipped and fell in. Security guards at the scene quickly rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital in Ganapathichettikulam, near the Puducherry border. Unfortunately, doctors declared her 'brought dead'.

The grieving family, hailing from Uttarakhand, was on holiday in Puducherry when the tragedy struck. The Kottakuppam police have registered a case as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

