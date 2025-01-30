Left Menu

Birthday Tragedy: Young Girl Drowns at Resort Pool

A six-year-old girl tragically drowned in a resort swimming pool near Marakkanam while celebrating her birthday with her family. Despite being rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead. The incident has been registered by the Kottakuppam police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST
Birthday Tragedy: Young Girl Drowns at Resort Pool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A family's vacation turned tragic when a six-year-old girl drowned at a resort swimming pool near Marakkanam during her birthday celebration. The accident occurred while she was spending time with her family, including her parents and ten-year-old brother.

According to the police, the mother had taken the girl back to their room, but the child returned to the pool, where she slipped and fell in. Security guards at the scene quickly rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital in Ganapathichettikulam, near the Puducherry border. Unfortunately, doctors declared her 'brought dead'.

The grieving family, hailing from Uttarakhand, was on holiday in Puducherry when the tragedy struck. The Kottakuppam police have registered a case as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

