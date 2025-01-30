Kundli AI: Revolutionizing Astrological Practices with AI

New Delhi witnesses the launch of Kundli AI by AstroSage AI, a groundbreaking tool designed to democratize astrology through the use of artificial intelligence. Released on Mauni Amavasya, this first-ever feature allows both professional astrologers and curious beginners to easily interpret Kundli charts in real time.

AstroSage AI's innovative approach comes amid discussions on the efficient deployment of AI technologies worldwide. Kundli AI, born out of recent breakthroughs like DeepSeek-R1, focuses on reducing infrastructure costs, thereby making AI-driven astrological insights sustainable and widely accessible across India's vast astrology-believing population.

AstroSage AI aims to expand its reach to 500 million downloads by 2027, underscoring its commitment to making astrology more accessible and engaging. The platform, conceived in 2001, integrates astrological expertise with machine learning to empower over a million daily users with insights into their personal destinies.

(With inputs from agencies.)