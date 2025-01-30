Kundli AI: Revolutionizing Astrological Practices with AI
AstroSage AI has unveiled Kundli AI, a cutting-edge feature offering real-time astrology insights to both professionals and novices. This innovation leverages AI to provide personalized interpretations, making complex astrological concepts accessible. Kundli AI marks a significant step in making astrology engaging and democratized for millions of daily users.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnesses the launch of Kundli AI by AstroSage AI, a groundbreaking tool designed to democratize astrology through the use of artificial intelligence. Released on Mauni Amavasya, this first-ever feature allows both professional astrologers and curious beginners to easily interpret Kundli charts in real time.
AstroSage AI's innovative approach comes amid discussions on the efficient deployment of AI technologies worldwide. Kundli AI, born out of recent breakthroughs like DeepSeek-R1, focuses on reducing infrastructure costs, thereby making AI-driven astrological insights sustainable and widely accessible across India's vast astrology-believing population.
AstroSage AI aims to expand its reach to 500 million downloads by 2027, underscoring its commitment to making astrology more accessible and engaging. The platform, conceived in 2001, integrates astrological expertise with machine learning to empower over a million daily users with insights into their personal destinies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Graphical passwords: The future of secure and user-friendly authentication
Prayagraj Prepares for Record-Breaking Mauni Amavasya with 150+ Special Trains
VFS Global Launches User-Friendly Platform for Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival, Boosting Tourism Goals for 2025
Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Record Crowds at Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan
Maha Kumbh 2025: Revised Schedule for Mauni Amavasya Snan Unveiled