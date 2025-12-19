Left Menu

Court's Vindication: ED Case Dismissed in Congress Leaders' Favor

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced the dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate's case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by a special court. He alleged the case was politically motivated, exposing the BJP government's misuse of central agencies. The court found no legal basis for the charges, leading to their dismissal.

In a significant legal victory for the Indian National Congress, a special MP/MLA court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's case against party stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala described the ruling as a refutation of the Modi government's alleged 'politics of vendetta'.

Speaking to the media, Surjewala criticized the central government for wielding enforcement agencies as political weapons against opposition leaders. He asserted that the court's decision on December 16th served as a strong rebuttal to what he termed a 'politically motivated action' without any legal grounding.

Surjewala highlighted that neither the CBI nor the ED had registered cases against the Gandhis between 2014 and 2021, emphasizing the lack of criminal offence. The court, dismissing the charges, concluded that the complaint against the Gandhis was unsustainable in law, declaring the truth to have prevailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

