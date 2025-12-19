In Flames: Bangladesh Media Under Siege Amid Political Turmoil

In an unprecedented assault on Bangladesh's media, the printing presses of its two leading newspapers fell silent on Friday. The attack comes amidst heightened political tensions as the nation approaches February's elections, following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Mobs targeted the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, branding them as pro-Hasina and pro-India. Staff found themselves trapped for hours, battling smoke and flames before military intervention ensured their escape.

The incident has sparked criticism of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for its failure to control surging violence. Bangladesh has struggled with press freedom, ranking 149th globally, as advocates call for justice amid ongoing harassment of journalists.

