Desperate Search Amidst Chaos: Families Seek Missing Loved Ones After Maha Kumbh Stampede
Following a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, families continue their frantic searches for those unaccounted. Approximately 30 lives were lost, with over 60 injured. While some reunions occur, others, predominantly women, remain missing. A digital center aids the search, yet the scale is overwhelming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Maha Kumbh stampede, anxiety runs high as people like Jitendra Sahu desperately search for missing relatives. His aunt, Shakuntala Devi, is among the missing since the chaotic incident.
The tragedy claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured, prompting a judicial inquiry. Efforts to find missing individuals, mainly women, continue as the Mela administration works with a new digital center.
Despite some families reuniting, the situation remains dire. Exhausted people linger around the lost-and-found center, hopeful for news yet overwhelmed by the tragedy's magnitude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Delegation Embarks on Spiritual Journey at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam
Airfare Skyrockets as Maha Kumbh Draws Pilgrims to Prayagraj
Cruises Set Sail from Jharkhand's Patratu Lake to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Spirited Journey at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela
Spiritual Unity: Rajnath Singh's Dive into Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj