Left Menu

Desperate Search Amidst Chaos: Families Seek Missing Loved Ones After Maha Kumbh Stampede

Following a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, families continue their frantic searches for those unaccounted. Approximately 30 lives were lost, with over 60 injured. While some reunions occur, others, predominantly women, remain missing. A digital center aids the search, yet the scale is overwhelming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST
Desperate Search Amidst Chaos: Families Seek Missing Loved Ones After Maha Kumbh Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Maha Kumbh stampede, anxiety runs high as people like Jitendra Sahu desperately search for missing relatives. His aunt, Shakuntala Devi, is among the missing since the chaotic incident.

The tragedy claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured, prompting a judicial inquiry. Efforts to find missing individuals, mainly women, continue as the Mela administration works with a new digital center.

Despite some families reuniting, the situation remains dire. Exhausted people linger around the lost-and-found center, hopeful for news yet overwhelmed by the tragedy's magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025