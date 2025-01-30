Desperate Search Amidst Chaos: Families Seek Missing Loved Ones After Maha Kumbh Stampede

In the aftermath of the Maha Kumbh stampede, anxiety runs high as people like Jitendra Sahu desperately search for missing relatives. His aunt, Shakuntala Devi, is among the missing since the chaotic incident.

The tragedy claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured, prompting a judicial inquiry. Efforts to find missing individuals, mainly women, continue as the Mela administration works with a new digital center.

Despite some families reuniting, the situation remains dire. Exhausted people linger around the lost-and-found center, hopeful for news yet overwhelmed by the tragedy's magnitude.

