Controversial Ceremony Honors Nathuram Godse

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha conducted a ceremony honoring Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's assassin. Led by Ashok Sharma, the event included rituals and a call to revoke Gandhi's honorific. The Mahasabha plans to pay tribute to Godse's family, sparking controversy over the assassination anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organized a ceremony honoring Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. The controversial event took place at the 'Amar Martyr Nathuram Godse Nana Apte Dham' amid protests.

Led by Pandit Ashok Sharma, a prominent Mahasabha leader, the gathering involved traditional rituals including a havan puja and the recital of Hanuman Chalisa. The aim was reportedly to eliminate 'Gandhism' from India.

Sharma also called for the Indian government to revoke Gandhi's title as the 'Father of the Nation.' The event concluded with an announcement to honor Godse's and Apte's families, drawing significant criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

