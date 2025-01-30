Left Menu

Kite Flying Advisory: Avoid Chinese Manjha for Safety

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has warned against using Chinese manjha for kite flying during Basant Panchmi. The material is illegal due to its danger to humans, animals, and infrastructure, including risks of injury and electrical hazards. Traditional cotton strings are recommended for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Basant Panchmi festival approaches, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has issued an advisory to the public, urging them to abstain from using Chinese manjha in kite flying activities.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Lal emphasized that the manufacture, sale, and use of Chinese manjha are considered illegal due to its hazardous nature.

He highlighted the risks posed by the glass-and-plastic composition of Chinese manjha, which endangers humans, animals, and birds, as well as vehicular drivers, potentially causing injuries and posing electrical hazards due to metal content. Lal recommends using traditional cotton strings instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

