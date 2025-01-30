Kite Flying Advisory: Avoid Chinese Manjha for Safety

As the Basant Panchmi festival approaches, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has issued an advisory to the public, urging them to abstain from using Chinese manjha in kite flying activities.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Lal emphasized that the manufacture, sale, and use of Chinese manjha are considered illegal due to its hazardous nature.

He highlighted the risks posed by the glass-and-plastic composition of Chinese manjha, which endangers humans, animals, and birds, as well as vehicular drivers, potentially causing injuries and posing electrical hazards due to metal content. Lal recommends using traditional cotton strings instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)