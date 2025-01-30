Tragedy at Triveni: The Final Pilgrimage of Shivraj Gupta

Tragedy struck the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj as Shivraj Gupta, a 64-year-old former bank employee, lost his life in a stampede that claimed at least 30 lives. Gupta, alongside 13 friends and family members, had embarked on this spiritual journey on January 29.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, a sacred day in the Hindu calendar. Gupta's friend, Kamalkant Mandal, recounted the chaos that unfolded at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, where Gupta began to feel unwell.

Aided by local police, Gupta was rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. His family, informed of the tragedy through television news, is now preparing for his cremation, scheduled for Friday at the Maubhandar burning ghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)