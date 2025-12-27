Left Menu

Pilgrims Flock to Sabarimala for Mandala Pooja

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala to witness the Mandala pooja, marking the end of a 41-day pilgrimage. Rituals were performed by head priest Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. The temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:48 IST
Pilgrims Flock to Sabarimala for Mandala Pooja
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of pilgrims descended upon the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Saturday to witness the auspicious Mandala pooja, which concludes the first phase of the revered 41-day annual pilgrimage season.

Commencing on November 17, this season is a significant religious event. The mandala pooja, a highlight of this period, was performed after the deity was adorned with the 'thanka anki', a sacred golden attire brought to the temple in a ceremonious march the previous evening.

Pilgrims, many dressed in traditional black attire and bearing the 'irumudikettu' on their heads, formed long queues from the early hours. The ceremony culminated with the rendering of 'Harivarasanam' and the subsequent closure of the temple at 10 pm. The shrine is set to reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
2
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global
3
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025