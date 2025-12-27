Pilgrims Flock to Sabarimala for Mandala Pooja

Thousands of pilgrims descended upon the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Saturday to witness the auspicious Mandala pooja, which concludes the first phase of the revered 41-day annual pilgrimage season.

Commencing on November 17, this season is a significant religious event. The mandala pooja, a highlight of this period, was performed after the deity was adorned with the 'thanka anki', a sacred golden attire brought to the temple in a ceremonious march the previous evening.

Pilgrims, many dressed in traditional black attire and bearing the 'irumudikettu' on their heads, formed long queues from the early hours. The ceremony culminated with the rendering of 'Harivarasanam' and the subsequent closure of the temple at 10 pm. The shrine is set to reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.