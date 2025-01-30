Amazon MX Player Unveils Star-Studded Slate for 2025 at StreamNext

In a move that underscores its commitment to expanding content offerings, Amazon MX Player has announced an ambitious lineup of over 100 new shows slated for 2025 during its first-ever StreamNext event. The glitzy affair was graced by Bollywood icons including Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Malaika Arora, as well as global marketing leaders such as Sir Martin Sorrell and Benedict Evans, who engaged in discussions about the future of content consumption in India.

Amogh Dusad, the Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, unveiled an extensive lineup consisting of 40 new Hindi originals and several returning seasons of beloved local series like 'Aashram' and 'Hunter'. Notable announcements included 'Bhay', a series about an Indian paranormal investigator, and 'The Titan Story', inspired by the inception of India's first super brand. A reality show titled 'Rise and Fall', featuring Ashneer Grover, was also introduced, with global distribution by All3Media International. Originally a Channel 4 UK production, the show is produced by Deepak Dhar.

Girish Prabhu, Amazon Ads India's head, highlighted the event's focus on merging Amazon MX Player's vast reach with innovative ad tech solutions. Among the fresh content revealed was 'First Copy', a drama set in the 1990s about a young man navigating the film industry and petty crimes, and 'Petty Cash', a thrilling tale of two brothers entangled in bank heists and corruption in Purulia. Additionally, viewers can anticipate a new MX Vdesi series each week, available in multiple regional languages. The event promises an exciting evolution in the Indian digital entertainment landscape.

