Chess Etiquette: Apologies and Understanding in a Global Tournament

During the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev found himself in an awkward situation when he declined to shake hands with Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali, explaining it was due to religious reasons.

Yakubboev offered a personal apology to Vaishali, presenting her with flowers and chocolate and expressing regret for the misunderstanding. The apology was well-received, and Vaishali reassured Yakubboev that there were no hard feelings.

The situation sparked online debate after videos of Yakubboev's previous handshake with another Indian player, Divya Deshmukh, surfaced. Addressing the criticism, Yakubboev also apologized to Deshmukh, solidifying his intentions of respect and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)