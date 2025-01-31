Left Menu

Chess Etiquette: Apologies and Understanding in a Global Tournament

Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev apologized to Indian GM R Vaishali for not shaking her hand at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament due to religious reasons. Despite initial controversy, Yakubboev extended apologies and reconciled with both Vaishali and another Indian player, Divya Deshmukh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

During the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev found himself in an awkward situation when he declined to shake hands with Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali, explaining it was due to religious reasons.

Yakubboev offered a personal apology to Vaishali, presenting her with flowers and chocolate and expressing regret for the misunderstanding. The apology was well-received, and Vaishali reassured Yakubboev that there were no hard feelings.

The situation sparked online debate after videos of Yakubboev's previous handshake with another Indian player, Divya Deshmukh, surfaced. Addressing the criticism, Yakubboev also apologized to Deshmukh, solidifying his intentions of respect and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

