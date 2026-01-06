Left Menu

Chess Titans Face Off: Tata Steel Chess India Tournament Commences

The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament begins without world champion D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen. Key players include Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, and women's section stars Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno. The tournament promises exciting matchups in both the Open and Women categories.

Updated: 06-01-2026 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament starts on Wednesday, absent world champion D Gukesh and the previous edition's winner, Magnus Carlsen. Among the notable participants are instant chess aces Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa.

In contrast, defending Rapid champion Aleksandra Goryachkina and last year's Blitz victor Kateryna Lagno will highlight the women's section. Arjun Erigaisi, who recently clinched bronze in both categories at the World Championships in Doha, emerges as a favorite.

Veteran chess player Anand returns to the tournament after six years, eager to face young rivals he has mentored. The competition promises high tension with top-tier participants from around the globe, while eagerly watched by chess enthusiasts worldwide.

