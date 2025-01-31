Naga Chaitanya Gears Up for 'Thandel': A Tale of Love and Adversity

Actor Naga Chaitanya, preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Thandel', delved into his role and working experience alongside co-star Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' stars both actors in a narrative centered on leadership and maritime adversity.

During an interview with ANI, Naga Chaitanya explained that 'Thandel' translates to a ship's captain, portraying him as Raju, the leader of the group. The storyline is inspired by true events involving fishermen inadvertently drifting into Pakistani waters and enduring a harrowing imprisonment there.

Naga Chaitanya expressed how collaboration with Sai Pallavi invigorated his performance, highlighting her energetic presence. For the role, he underwent significant physical and dialect preparation, enhancing authenticity. The technical team comprises noted artists like composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Shamdat, boosting production quality. The film, produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, is set for a February 7 release.

