Global Diplomats Converge on Maha Kumbh Mela

Diplomats from 77 countries are visiting Prayagraj to experience the Maha Kumbh Mela. The delegation, comprising 118 members, including heads of foreign missions and spouses, will witness the cultural mega-event facilitated by the Indian government.

Updated: 31-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, India will host diplomats from around 77 countries at the famed Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The delegation consists of 118 diplomats, including heads of various foreign missions and their spouses, underlining the international significance of the event.

This visit is being facilitated by the Indian government, showcasing its dedication to promoting cultural heritage globally.

