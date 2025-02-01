Devotees Injured in Prayagraj Kumbh Return Journey Accident

Ten devotees sustained injuries following a pick-up van accident as they were returning from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The incident happened in the Safdarganj area, police reported on Saturday.

The mishap occurred when the vehicle lost control and overturned near Maulabad village on Friday evening.

Among the injured, four suffered severe injuries and were promptly transported to the district hospital, while others received medical attention at a government hospital in Sirauli Gauspur.

(With inputs from agencies.)