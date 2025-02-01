Devotees Injured in Prayagraj Kumbh Return Journey Accident
Ten people were injured when a pick-up van overturned while returning from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The accident occurred near Maulabad village in the Safdarganj area. Four individuals sustained serious injuries and were taken to the district hospital, while others were treated at a local government hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:51 IST
Ten devotees sustained injuries following a pick-up van accident as they were returning from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The incident happened in the Safdarganj area, police reported on Saturday.
The mishap occurred when the vehicle lost control and overturned near Maulabad village on Friday evening.
Among the injured, four suffered severe injuries and were promptly transported to the district hospital, while others received medical attention at a government hospital in Sirauli Gauspur.
