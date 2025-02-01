Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath's Response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of routes leading to Prayagraj as confirmed by Director Information Shishir. This assessment comes ahead of the 'Amrit Snaan' taking place on February 3 during the Basant Panchami festival.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh experienced a tragic event on Wednesday with a devastating stampede resulting in the death of 30 individuals and injuring numerous others. The stampede occurred during the pre-dawn hours at the Sangam area on Mauni Amavasya, a significant date in the Hindu calendar.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna reported that crowd pressure caused barricades to collapse, leading to fatalities. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and diplomats from 73 countries plan to visit the site, where Adityanath will participate in a Pattabhishek ceremony at Satuwa Baba's camp regardless of the recent tragedy.

