Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath's Response
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath surveyed roads to Prayagraj following a fatal stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which killed 30 and injured many. The incident occurred during a crowded bathing ritual. High-profile visits, including diplomats and ceremonies, are scheduled despite recent events.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of routes leading to Prayagraj as confirmed by Director Information Shishir. This assessment comes ahead of the 'Amrit Snaan' taking place on February 3 during the Basant Panchami festival.
The ongoing Maha Kumbh experienced a tragic event on Wednesday with a devastating stampede resulting in the death of 30 individuals and injuring numerous others. The stampede occurred during the pre-dawn hours at the Sangam area on Mauni Amavasya, a significant date in the Hindu calendar.
DIG Vaibhav Krishna reported that crowd pressure caused barricades to collapse, leading to fatalities. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and diplomats from 73 countries plan to visit the site, where Adityanath will participate in a Pattabhishek ceremony at Satuwa Baba's camp regardless of the recent tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
