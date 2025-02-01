Timeless Frames: 150 Years of India's Visual Legacy

An exhibition at the India Habitat Centre is offering a visual journey through 150 years of India's history, featuring 300 rare images taken by photographers like Kanu Gandhi, Raghu Rai, and Madan Mahatta. The event is organized by the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.) and marks part III of its "Self Discovery via Rediscovering India Series."

Visitors are treated to images spanning from the 1850s to contemporary times, documenting India's diverse culture, industrial evolution, and significant political moments. Among the noteworthy exhibits are antiquarian and contemporary prints that chronicle India's architectural and natural heritage.

Neville Tuli, T.R.I.S. founder, emphasized the vital educational role of photography, advocating for its integration across disciplines in education systems worldwide. The exhibition, showcasing works by renowned photographers and new artistic fusions, concludes on Saturday.

