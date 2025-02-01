Left Menu

Timeless Frames: 150 Years of India's Visual Legacy

An exhibition at India's Habitat Centre showcases 300 rare photographs offering glimpses into India's history from as early as the 1850s. Curated by Neville Tuli and organized by T.R.I.S., the display includes works by Kanu Gandhi, Raghu Rai, and Madan Mahatta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:07 IST
Timeless Frames: 150 Years of India's Visual Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An exhibition at the India Habitat Centre is offering a visual journey through 150 years of India's history, featuring 300 rare images taken by photographers like Kanu Gandhi, Raghu Rai, and Madan Mahatta. The event is organized by the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.) and marks part III of its "Self Discovery via Rediscovering India Series."

Visitors are treated to images spanning from the 1850s to contemporary times, documenting India's diverse culture, industrial evolution, and significant political moments. Among the noteworthy exhibits are antiquarian and contemporary prints that chronicle India's architectural and natural heritage.

Neville Tuli, T.R.I.S. founder, emphasized the vital educational role of photography, advocating for its integration across disciplines in education systems worldwide. The exhibition, showcasing works by renowned photographers and new artistic fusions, concludes on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025