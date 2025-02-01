Finance Minister Highlights Bihar's Artistic Legacy with Madhubani Saree

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage to Madhubani art by donning a saree designed by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi while unveiling the Budget on Saturday. Devi, a distinguished artist from Bihar, met Sitharaman during the minister's visit to the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani for a financial engagement event. During their encounter, Devi presented the saree to Sitharaman, expressing her wish for the minister to wear it on the significant occasion of Budget Day.

In an interview with ANI, Dulari Devi expressed her delight seeing the finance minister adorned in the saree she had gifted. 'Sitharaman ji visited the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan, and the saree she wore, crafted by me, is made from Banglori silk. I had asked her to wear it. The creation took me a month. Her wearing it brings immense pride to Bihar and the nation,' she conveyed to ANI.

The off-white saree, embellished with intricate golden designs, was complemented by Sitharaman with a red blouse and shawl, alongside her trademark 'bahi-khata'—a tablet encased in red fabric with a golden national emblem. Dulari Devi's ascent to recognition as a Madhubani artist is truly motivational. Originating from a fishing community traditionally unassociated with painting, she embraced the art form while working for Karpoori Devi, a renowned Madhubani painter.

Overcoming numerous adversities, including abandonment by her husband at 16, losing a child, and enduring a 16-year stint as a domestic worker, Devi persevered in her artistic pursuits. Her artwork also champions awareness of alarming social issues such as child marriage, AIDS, and female foeticide. Over the years, she has produced 10,000 paintings, exhibiting them in over 50 shows nationwide. Moreover, she has mentored over 1,000 students through institutions like the Mithila Art Institute and Seva Mithila Sansthan, ensuring the perpetuation of this traditional art form.

This instance is not isolated; Nirmala Sitharaman has consistently used her sartorial choices to celebrate India's rich textile heritage on Budget Day, previously spotlighting diverse traditional weaves and fabrics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)