Sky Force Soars Past Rs 100 Crore at Box Office with Akshay Kumar in Lead

'Sky Force', the latest blockbuster featuring Bollywood's Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has catapulted past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, confirmed the filmmakers on Saturday.

Under the direction of Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' opened in theaters on January 24, rapidly accumulating impressive earnings. By Friday, the film raked in Rs 4.60 crore, bringing its total net box office collection to an impressive Rs 104.3 crore.

The film, heralded by Maddock Films on X as the first blockbuster of 2025, recounts the intense and unsung tale of India's inaugural airstrike. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the narrative centers around IAF officer T Vijaya, who vanishes amid the 1965 India-Pakistan War, prompting fellow officer KO Ahuja, played by Akshay Kumar, to launch a daring rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)