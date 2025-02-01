Left Menu

India's Tourism Boom: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils FY 2025-2026 Budget Initiatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the development of India's top 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states. The tourism budget for 2025-2026 is set at Rs 2,541.06 crore, focusing on infrastructure, skill development, and ease of travel. The budget aims to boost tourism, employment, and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST
India's Tourism Boom: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils FY 2025-2026 Budget Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the development of India's top 50 tourist destinations will be undertaken in cooperation with state governments. This initiative, promoted in a 'challenge mode', is part of a broader strategy to stimulate tourism-led employment growth across the nation.

The Ministry of Tourism has witnessed a remarkable increase in its budget allocation for the fiscal year 2025-2026, now set at Rs 2,541.06 crore. This significant boost emphasizes the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, the promotion of domestic and international travel, and an assured focus on tourist safety.

The government will invest substantially in the development of key tourist destinations, including safer environments for women tourists and improved connectivity. Additionally, skill development initiatives and visa relaxation measures aim to extend India's appeal as a premier global tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025