India's Tourism Boom: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils FY 2025-2026 Budget Initiatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the development of India's top 50 tourist destinations will be undertaken in cooperation with state governments. This initiative, promoted in a 'challenge mode', is part of a broader strategy to stimulate tourism-led employment growth across the nation.

The Ministry of Tourism has witnessed a remarkable increase in its budget allocation for the fiscal year 2025-2026, now set at Rs 2,541.06 crore. This significant boost emphasizes the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, the promotion of domestic and international travel, and an assured focus on tourist safety.

The government will invest substantially in the development of key tourist destinations, including safer environments for women tourists and improved connectivity. Additionally, skill development initiatives and visa relaxation measures aim to extend India's appeal as a premier global tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)