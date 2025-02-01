Left Menu

A Dream Woven in Silk: Madhubani Art Graces Budget Day

Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee and renowned Madhubani artist, gifted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a saree depicting intricate Madhubani paintings. Sitharaman wore it while presenting the Union Budget, which Devi described as a 'dream come true.' Devi's work marries traditional community art with modern themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to India's rich cultural heritage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, draped in a saree adorned with intricate Madhubani paintings, gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. The gesture was praised as a tribute to traditional arts.

Dulari Devi, a celebrated Madhubani artist from Bihar, expressed her joy, recalling how she had presented the saree to Sitharaman during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute two months prior. Devi had hoped the Finance Minister would showcase the saree during the Budget presentation.

Devi, who has been recognized nationally for her contributions to art, blends traditional 'Kachnhi' and 'Bharni' styles with contemporary themes. Her work is part of university course material and has been collected by institutions worldwide. She also instructs young artists at the Mithila Art Institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

