Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Tragedy Sparks Political Outrage Amid Budget Discourse

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government over its handling of the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, questioning the missing or deceased count rather than focusing on the Budget. He called for an all-party meeting and suggested the Army manage the 'lost and found'. Opposition MPs demanded answers in Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:47 IST
Maha Kumbh Tragedy Sparks Political Outrage Amid Budget Discourse
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, took a stern stance against the government on Saturday, criticizing its handling of the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yadav questioned the government's inability to provide accurate numbers on those dead or missing during the event.

According to reports, the state government delayed announcing the tragedy, with only belated acknowledgment of the 30 deaths and numerous injuries. Yadav further questioned how India could aim for development if an event of such magnitude could not be managed properly.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs pressed the government for accountability as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation proceeded. Yadav insists an all-party meeting and military involvement in managing the lost and found should be immediate priorities to ensure order and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025