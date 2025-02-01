Maha Kumbh Tragedy Sparks Political Outrage Amid Budget Discourse

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, took a stern stance against the government on Saturday, criticizing its handling of the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Yadav questioned the government's inability to provide accurate numbers on those dead or missing during the event.

According to reports, the state government delayed announcing the tragedy, with only belated acknowledgment of the 30 deaths and numerous injuries. Yadav further questioned how India could aim for development if an event of such magnitude could not be managed properly.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs pressed the government for accountability as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation proceeded. Yadav insists an all-party meeting and military involvement in managing the lost and found should be immediate priorities to ensure order and accountability.

