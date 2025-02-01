Left Menu

Helpline Activated After Maha Kumbh Tragedy in West Bengal

Following a tragic stampede in Maha Kumbh Mela that resulted in the deaths of four West Bengal residents and several missing, the state government instituted a 24x7 helpline to assist pilgrims visiting Prayagraj. This effort is managed by the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence.

In response to the devastating Maha Kumbh stampede, which saw at least four West Bengal residents lose their lives with others reported missing, the state government has initiated a helpline number. This service is aimed at supporting those traveling to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the holy event.

Managed by the state disaster management and civil defence department, this 24x7 emergency helpline has been established to assist and cater to any situation pilgrims might face. The helpline is reachable at (033) 2214-3526 and a toll-free number, 1070.

The unfortunate stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela claimed the lives of at least four from West Bengal, while nine more from the state remain missing. The helpline and a dedicated control room aim to provide continuous support during this critical period.

