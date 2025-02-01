Helpline Activated After Maha Kumbh Tragedy in West Bengal

In response to the devastating Maha Kumbh stampede, which saw at least four West Bengal residents lose their lives with others reported missing, the state government has initiated a helpline number. This service is aimed at supporting those traveling to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the holy event.

Managed by the state disaster management and civil defence department, this 24x7 emergency helpline has been established to assist and cater to any situation pilgrims might face. The helpline is reachable at (033) 2214-3526 and a toll-free number, 1070.

The unfortunate stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela claimed the lives of at least four from West Bengal, while nine more from the state remain missing. The helpline and a dedicated control room aim to provide continuous support during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)