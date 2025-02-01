Cinematic Clash: Delhi Riots Film Sparks Controversy

The Delhi High Court has ruled that it is premature to consider objections against a film allegedly based on the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as it awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Justice Sachin Datta noted that petitioners claimed the film's trailer presents a distorted view of events; however, the producers have assured that disclaimers will precede the film and trailer, emphasizing its fictional nature.

Several petitions, including one from student activist Sharjeel Imam, called for delaying the film's release citing concerns of a misleading narrative, but the court, citing precedent from the Bombay High Court, refused to delay certification. The Election Commission may review claims of electoral influence by the film's content.

(With inputs from agencies.)