CIMA Art Gallery Celebrates Rising Artistic Talents

CIMA art gallery recognized the burgeoning talent of 12 young artists on Saturday, with Supriyo Manna taking home the top prize for his work 'The Harvest of Trust,' accompanied by a cash award of Rs 5 lakh.

Chandan Bez Baruah earned the first runner-up position, while Sushma Yadav and Sougata Das shared the second runner-up accolade. Kalpana Vishwas and Arunangshu Roy were honored with the Paresh Maity Award of Excellence.

The evening culminated in the recognition of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture and the notable accomplishments of Pankaj Shah and Minakumari Raste, who received the Sarbani Kar Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to the craft sector in Gujarat's Kutch.

(With inputs from agencies.)