Left Menu

From Beans to Brews: How Genetics Influences Coffee's Bitter Taste

A study by researchers at the Technical University of Munich links genetics to how individuals perceive the bitterness in coffee. They identified compounds in Arabica coffee influencing taste. Despite varying roasting breakdowns, bitterness combines with genetic factors, impacting taste perception. Findings advance understanding of coffee's flavor development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:20 IST
From Beans to Brews: How Genetics Influences Coffee's Bitter Taste
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted at the Technical University of Munich has uncovered the genetic factors influencing the perception of coffee's bitterness, potentially transforming our understanding of this beloved beverage.

The team identified new bitter compounds in roasted Arabica coffee, examining their impact on taste. Notably, mozambioside, a compound ten times more bitter than caffeine, activates human bitter taste receptors but degrades during roasting, contributing only slightly to overall bitterness.

Genetic tests revealed taste sensitivity varied among individuals, linked to the TAS2R43 gene variant. These findings could pave the way for developing new coffee varieties with optimized flavors, advancing both flavor and health research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025