From Beans to Brews: How Genetics Influences Coffee's Bitter Taste

A study conducted at the Technical University of Munich has uncovered the genetic factors influencing the perception of coffee's bitterness, potentially transforming our understanding of this beloved beverage.

The team identified new bitter compounds in roasted Arabica coffee, examining their impact on taste. Notably, mozambioside, a compound ten times more bitter than caffeine, activates human bitter taste receptors but degrades during roasting, contributing only slightly to overall bitterness.

Genetic tests revealed taste sensitivity varied among individuals, linked to the TAS2R43 gene variant. These findings could pave the way for developing new coffee varieties with optimized flavors, advancing both flavor and health research.

(With inputs from agencies.)