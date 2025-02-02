A Star-studded Night for a Cause at the 67th Grammy Awards
The 67th Grammy Awards will focus on aiding wildfire victims with fundraising initiatives during the ceremony. The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, features performances and tributes, and highlights leading nominees such as Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift. The Grammys will air live on CBS and streaming platforms.
- Country:
- United States
The 67th Grammy Awards, set to broadcast this Sunday, promises a unique blend of entertainment and philanthropy in response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has adjusted its program to support relief efforts, spotlighting the urgent need to help thousands displaced by the blazes.
Throughout these challenging times, MusiCares and the Grammys have already allocated $2 million in emergency aid and pledged an additional $4 million to assist the music community impacted by the fires. As the iconic event unfolds, viewers will witness not only the glamour of awards but also pivotal moments encouraging donations to aid those in crisis.
This year's nominee highlights include Beyoncé, who makes history with 11 nods, alongside artists Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift. The ceremony, accessible via CBS and streaming platforms, will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music, fostering solidarity and awareness through art.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due to Wildfires in Los Angeles
Trump's Domestic Maneuvers: Wildfires, Pardons, and Policies
Hollywood Unites as Wildfires Impact Oscar Nominations
PGA Tour Relocates Genesis Invitational Amid Wildfires
Fiery Challenges: California Battles Blazing Wildfires Amid Strong Winds