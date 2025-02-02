Uttar Pradesh Implements 'Operation Eleven' for Safe Maha Kumbh 'Amrit Snan'

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an initiative named 'Operation Eleven' for managing crowds during the upcoming 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, which is part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations. The initiative was announced on Sunday and is aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of devotees.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several measures have been set in place to enforce a one-way traffic system for devotees. In addition to increased police and security force deployment, barricades have been reinforced to control traffic at key spots such as the Triveni Ghats and pontoon bridges.

This proactive approach comes after a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya that resulted in significant casualties. Additional forces, patrol squads, and quick response teams have been mobilized to ensure that pilgrims can partake in the ceremonial bath without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)