Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Implements 'Operation Eleven' for Safe Maha Kumbh 'Amrit Snan'

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a special crowd management plan, 'Operation Eleven,' for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during Maha Kumbh. The initiative aims to ensure smooth movement and safety of pilgrims through enhanced security and traffic regulations, particularly after a recent stampede incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Implements 'Operation Eleven' for Safe Maha Kumbh 'Amrit Snan'
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an initiative named 'Operation Eleven' for managing crowds during the upcoming 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, which is part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations. The initiative was announced on Sunday and is aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of devotees.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several measures have been set in place to enforce a one-way traffic system for devotees. In addition to increased police and security force deployment, barricades have been reinforced to control traffic at key spots such as the Triveni Ghats and pontoon bridges.

This proactive approach comes after a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya that resulted in significant casualties. Additional forces, patrol squads, and quick response teams have been mobilized to ensure that pilgrims can partake in the ceremonial bath without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025