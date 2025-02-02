Basant Panchami Brings Devotee Deluge to Ayodhya

The holy city of Ayodhya experienced an unprecedented influx of devotees on Basant Panchami, with estimates suggesting the arrival of over 15 lakh people. Officials anticipate similar crowds throughout the Kumbh Mela, concluding on February 28.

Authorities noted the festival would continue into Monday, with innumerable devotees arriving to bathe in the Saryu River and offer prayers at the revered Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple sites.

Concurrently, the influx of pilgrims returning from Prayagraj Kumbh has swelled the numbers, compelling tightened security and traffic diversions for efficient movement.

Inspecting the arrangements, Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and IG Praveen Kumar reviewed the Janmabhoomi Path and the Pilgrim Facilitation Center at the Ram Temple.

Due to limited capacity in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, authorities implemented a regulated entry, with over seven queue lines, extended visiting hours, and shortened aarti durations to facilitate more visitors.

Commissioner Dayal emphasized that measures are in place to ensure a seamless flow of devotees, allowing them to view Ram Lalla without delay. Temple officials estimate that around 3.5 lakh devotees visit daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)